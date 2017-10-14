Mort ShumanBorn 12 November 1936. Died 2 November 1991
Mort Shuman Biography (Wikipedia)
Mort Shuman (12 November 1938 – November 2, 1991) was an American singer, pianist and songwriter, best known as co-writer of many 1960s rock and roll hits, including "Viva Las Vegas". He also wrote and sang many songs in French, such as "Le Lac Majeur", "Allo Papa Tango Charlie", "Sha Mi Sha", "Un Eté de Porcelaine", and "Brooklyn by the Sea" which became hits in France.
Mort Shuman Tracks
I`M A MAN
TURN ME LOOSE
Celine
monday monday
