Braid is an American emo band from Champaign, Illinois, formed in 1993.

Following several early line-up changes, the band eventually settled on Bob Nanna on guitar and vocals, Todd Bell on bass, Chris Broach on guitar and vocals, Dave Horan on guitar and vocals and Roy Ewing on drums until he was replaced in 1997 by new drummer Damon Atkinson.

In 1998 the group released their third album, Frame & Canvas, to critical acclaim and is considered a staple of the late 90's emo movement. Despite Frame & Canvas's success, Braid disbanded in 1999. Nanna, Bell, and Atkinson formed the more melodic Hey Mercedes, while Broach would dedicate more time to The Firebird Band which was previously a side project.

The band reunited shortly from June to August 2004, before disbanding again. In 2011, Braid reunited permanently, playing their 600th show and releasing a new album, No Coast.