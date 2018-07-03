Magnus Hubert Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes (born 21 November 1965) is an English composer, record producer and songwriter.

He has worked with artists such as Shakira, Pulp, Tom Jones and Morcheeba. In 1997 he produced All Saints million selling single "Never Ever", which reached number 4 on the US charts and number 1 throughout Europe; producing and co-writing on their eponymous 5 million selling album.

He composed and produced much of the two multi-million selling albums from the girl quartet Bond. He has composed several major film scores, numerous commercials and TV series, including many seasons of leading BBC dramas such as Hustle, Murphy's Law, and Death in Paradise. He also created developed and produced the $20 million animated cartoon series Freefonix.[citation needed]