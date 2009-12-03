The Box SocialFormed 2002
The Box Social
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/121d4c11-ece9-4578-8144-0182723d71cf
The Box Social Biography (Wikipedia)
The Box Social was an American rock band from the Midwestern United States based in Madison, Wisconsin, the state's capital in the south-central region, that broke up in November 2008. While usually classified as pop rock or power pop, the band drew influences from grunge, country, and alternative genres, citing bands such as Nirvana, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Replacements, and REM as their major forebears.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Box Social Tracks
Sort by
Make Yourself a Hero
The Box Social
Make Yourself a Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Box Social Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist