The Box Social was an American rock band from the Midwestern United States based in Madison, Wisconsin, the state's capital in the south-central region, that broke up in November 2008. While usually classified as pop rock or power pop, the band drew influences from grunge, country, and alternative genres, citing bands such as Nirvana, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Replacements, and REM as their major forebears.