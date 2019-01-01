Anthony QuayleBorn 7 September 1913. Died 20 October 1989
Anthony Quayle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1913-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/121a5f8d-97a1-4777-957d-5ec1d50cb226
Anthony Quayle Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Anthony Quayle, CBE (7 September 1913 – 20 October 1989) was an English actor and theatre director. He was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his supporting role as Thomas Wolsey in the 1969 film Anne of the Thousand Days, and played important roles in such major studio productions as The Guns of Navarone (1961), Lawrence of Arabia (1962), The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964), Operation Crossbow (1965), QB VII (1974), and The Eagle Has Landed (1976). Quayle was knighted in 1985.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Quayle Tracks
Sort by
Since There Is No Help, Come Let Us Kiss and Part
Anthony Quayle
Since There Is No Help, Come Let Us Kiss and Part
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist