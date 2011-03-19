Jimmy McPartlandBorn 15 March 1907. Died 13 March 1991
Jimmy McPartland
1907-03-15
Jimmy McPartland Biography (Wikipedia)
James Dugald McPartland (March 15, 1907 – March 13, 1991) was an American cornetist. He worked with Eddie Condon, Art Hodes, Gene Krupa, Benny Goodman, Jack Teagarden, Tommy Dorsey, often leading his own bands. He was married to pianist Marian McPartland.
