Paul Lewis (born 1943) is a British composer who was born in Brighton, England. Lewis began composing for television at age 20 and is best known today for his television music. It includes TV scores for dramatic series such as Arthur of the Britons, The Prisoner of Zenda and Undermind, children's series such as Brendon Chase, Seal Morning and Woof! and comedies such as the Monty Python's Flying Circus and The Benny Hill Show. Lewis has also written music for films and the concert hall.

A number of works by Lewis have been recorded, including his English Suite, Rosa mundi and Suite navarraise in the Naxos series of English String Miniatures alongside works by Frank Bridge, Frederick Delius, Gustav Holst, John Ireland, and Peter Warlock.

He is a cousin of composer Keith Burstein.