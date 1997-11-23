Ryudo UzakiBorn 23 February 1946
1946-02-23
Ryudo Uzaki (宇崎 竜童 Uzaki Ryūdō, born 1946 in Kyoto) is a Japanese musician, composer, and actor.
His group, the Down Town Boogie-Woogie Band, was one of the most prominent 1970s Japanese rock music bands. He also composed many of Momoe Yamaguchi's songs with Yoko Aki.
He is married to lyricist and actress Yoko Aki.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
