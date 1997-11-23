Ryudo Uzaki (宇崎 竜童 Uzaki Ryūdō, born 1946 in Kyoto) is a Japanese musician, composer, and actor.

His group, the Down Town Boogie-Woogie Band, was one of the most prominent 1970s Japanese rock music bands. He also composed many of Momoe Yamaguchi's songs with Yoko Aki.

He is married to lyricist and actress Yoko Aki.