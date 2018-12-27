Urge OverkillFormed 1985
Urge Overkill
1985
Urge Overkill Biography (Wikipedia)
Urge Overkill is an alternative rock band, formed in Chicago, United States, consisting of Nathan Kaatrud, who took the stage name Nash Kato (vocals/guitar), and Eddie "King" Roeser (vocals/guitar/bass guitar). They are widely known for their song "Sister Havana" and their cover of Neil Diamond's "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon", which was notably used in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Their first album since 1995, Rock & Roll Submarine, was released in 2011.
Urge Overkill Tracks
Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon
Urge Overkill
Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon
Girl You'll Be A Woman Soon
Last played on
Back On Me (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Urge Overkill
Back On Me (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Positive Bleeding (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Urge Overkill
Positive Bleeding (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Crackbabies (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Urge Overkill
Crackbabies (Radio 1 Session, 25 Sep 1993)
Sister Havana
Urge Overkill
Sister Havana
Sister Havana
Last played on
