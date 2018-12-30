Scott McKenzieBorn 10 January 1939. Died 18 August 2012
Scott McKenzie
1939-01-10
Scott McKenzie Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott McKenzie (born Philip Wallach Blondheim III; January 10, 1939 – August 18, 2012) was an American singer and songwriter. He was best known for his 1967 hit single and generational anthem, "San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)".
