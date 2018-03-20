Roberto SaccàTenor. Born 12 September 1961
Roberto Saccà
1961-09-12
Roberto Saccà Tracks
Fenton's aria "Horch, die Lerch singt in Hain"
Otto Nicolai
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Richard Strauss
Und ist zum Heil ein Kind geboren (Der Messias)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Viva, viva l'invitto duce (Il re pastore K208, Act II)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Passenger - opera in 2 acts Op.97
Teodor Currentzis
