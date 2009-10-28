Rose Melberg is a musician and songwriter from Sacramento, California, currently based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She has performed both as a solo artist and as a member of Tiger Trap, The Softies, Go Sailor, Gaze, Gigi, Imaginary Pants, Brave Irene and Knife Pleats.

Melberg was raised by working musicians and following her appearance right out of high school at the International Pop Underground Convention in Olympia, Washington in 1991, she had almost instant success with the all-female Tiger Trap. The short-lived band garnered a cult following in indie-pop circles. Following the dissolution of the Softies, she gave birth to a son and lived with her husband and family near Vancouver, Canada. She returned to the pop world with her second solo album, Cast Away the Clouds. Melberg toured briefly for the album, including a spot opening for Belle and Sebastian. In 2006, she performed at North East Sticks Together.

As of 2011, she is a part of twee groups Brave Irene and Imaginary Pants.