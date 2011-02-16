Maurice Deebank
Maurice Deebank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1201e15c-3d8a-48a5-9e3c-d4275b7ed1fc
Maurice Deebank Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Deebank is a classically trained English guitarist. He was the co-founder and lead guitarist of the British indie band Felt from its debut album until 1985, and was responsible for the ornate, atmospheric guitar work found on many of the band's early recordings. During his tenure in Felt he co-wrote most of its material with frontman Lawrence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maurice Deebank Tracks
Sort by
The Watery Song
Maurice Deebank
The Watery Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Watery Song
Last played on
So Serene
Maurice Deebank
So Serene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Serene
Last played on
Maurice Deebank Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist