Bob Kerr's Whoopee Band, also billed as Bob Kerr and His Whoopee Band, is a jazz band which started in 1967 and continues to perform today. It was an offshoot of the eclectic Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, and shared many similarities with other outfits of the time such as The New Vaudeville Band and The Temperance Seven. Kerr was a member of both the Bonzos and the New Vaudeville Band.

By 1971, for the album "Making Whoopee", the band's membership consisted of Bob Kerr, Vernon Dudley Bohay Nowell, Sam Spoons, James Chambers, John "Evil Gieves" Watson, Biff Harrison, Franklin Tomes and David Glasson.

In 1976, for the album "The Whoopee Band", the membership consisted of Evil John Gieves Watson (banjo), Vernon Dudley Bohay Nowell (tenor banjo), Biff Harrison, David Glasson (piano), Jim "Golden Boots" Chambers, Bob Kerr

For an August 1977 gig, the membership consisted of Bob Kerr - Trumpet, Trombone, Vernon Dudley Bowhay-Nowell - Banjo, "Gentleman Frankie" Tooms - Sousaphone, Sam Spoons - Drums, "Evil John" Gieves Watson - Banjo, Biff Harrison - Clarinet, Saxophone, Jim "Golden Boots" Chambers - Saxophone David "Mr. Piano" Glasson - Piano