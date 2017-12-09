Enno PoppeBorn 30 December 1970
Enno Poppe
Enno Poppe (born 30 December 1969 in Hemer, North Rhine-Westphalia) is a German composer and conductor of classical music, and an academic teacher.
Gelöschte Lieder
Enno Poppe
Gelöschte Lieder
Gelöschte Lieder
Performer
Last played on
Fleisch
Enno Poppe
Fleisch
Fleisch
Ensemble
Last played on
Fremdkörper #3 [Mit Michael Jackson]
Stefan Prins
Fremdkörper #3 [Mit Michael Jackson]
Fremdkörper #3 [Mit Michael Jackson]
Last played on
Last played on
Haare
Enno Poppe
Haare
Haare
Last played on
Buch, for string quartet [2013-16; world premiere]
Enno Poppe
Buch, for string quartet [2013-16; world premiere]
Buch, for string quartet [2013-16; world premiere]
Ensemble
Last played on
Ensemble
Last played on
AST
Orm Finnendahl
AST
AST
Ensemble
Last played on
