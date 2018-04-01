Ralph SuttonStride Pianist. Born 4 November 1922. Died 30 December 2001
Ralph Sutton
1922-11-04
Ralph Sutton Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Earl Sutton (November 4, 1922 – December 30, 2001) was an American jazz pianist born in Hamburg, Missouri. He was a stride pianist in the tradition of James P. Johnson and Fats Waller.
Ralph Sutton Tracks
Echoes Of Spring
Ralph Sutton
Echoes Of Spring
Last played on
Swing That Music
Ralph Sutton
Swing That Music
Rain
Ralph Sutton
Rain
One Morning In May
Ralph Sutton
One Morning In May
I've Found A New Baby
Ralph Sutton
I've Found A New Baby
'Fore Day Rider
Ralph Sutton
'Fore Day Rider
St. Louis Blues
Ralph Sutton
St. Louis Blues
Somebody Stole My Gal
Ralph Sutton
Somebody Stole My Gal
Somebody Stole My Gal
Leo Wood
Somebody Stole My Gal
Viper's Drag
Ralph Sutton
Viper's Drag
I Got Rhythm
Ralph Sutton
I Got Rhythm
Everything Happens To Me/My Blue Heaven
Ralph Sutton
Everything Happens To Me/My Blue Heaven
Honeysuckle rose
Ralph Sutton
Honeysuckle rose
Dinah
Ralph Sutton
Dinah
My Blue Heaven
Ralph Sutton
My Blue Heaven
Rain
Ralph Sutton
Rain
Swing that Music
Ralph Sutton
Swing that Music
Ellington Medley
Ralph Sutton
Ellington Medley
