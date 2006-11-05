Arthur MarshallRagtime composer. Born 20 November 1881. Died 18 August 1968
Arthur Marshall
1881-11-20
Arthur Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Owen Marshall (November 20, 1881 – August 18, 1968) was an African-American composer and performer of ragtime music.
Arthur Marshall Tracks
Nature Walk - Archive
Arthur Marshall
Nature Walk - Archive
Nature Walk - Archive
Last played on
Nature Walk
Arthur Marshall
Nature Walk
Nature Walk
Last played on
The Botany Class
Arthur Marshall
The Botany Class
The Botany Class
Last played on
