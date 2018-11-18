Diana DeckerBorn 1 September 1924
Diana Decker
1924-09-01
Diana Decker Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana Decker (born 1 September 1924), born Isabella C. D. Decker, is an American-born British former actress, singer, and television personality, who was popular from the 1940s to the early 1960s.
Diana Decker Tracks
Poppa Piccolino
Diana Decker
Poppa Piccolino
Poppa Piccolino
If I Had A Golden Umbrella
Diana Decker
If I Had A Golden Umbrella
If I Had A Golden Umbrella
Oh My Papa
Diana Decker
Oh My Papa
Oh My Papa
Spring Spring Spring
Diana Decker
Spring Spring Spring
Spring Spring Spring
Golden Umbrella
Diana Decker
Golden Umbrella
Golden Umbrella
Never Never Land
Diana Decker
Never Never Land
Never Never Land
Sisters
Diana Decker
Sisters
Sisters
Kitty In The Basket
Diana Decker
Kitty In The Basket
Kitty In The Basket
Big Ben's Banjo Band
Diana Decker
Big Ben's Banjo Band
Big Ben's Banjo Band
My Old Jalopy
Diana Decker
My Old Jalopy
My Old Jalopy
Jilted
Diana Decker
Jilted
Jilted
Mama Mia
Diana Decker
Mama Mia
Mama Mia
Rock A Boogie Baby
Diana Decker
Rock A Boogie Baby
Rock A Boogie Baby
Open The Window Of Your Heart
Diana Decker
Open The Window Of Your Heart
Fripperies And Frills
Diana Decker
Fripperies And Frills
Fripperies And Frills
The Happy Wanderer
Diana Decker
The Happy Wanderer
The Happy Wanderer
