David BuchbinderBorn 1 October 1959
David Buchbinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11f87ac2-eac1-4e11-aa62-697bf3f8c72f
David Buchbinder Tracks
Sort by
Tsum Nayem Yor 1944 - Happy New Year 1944
Trad.
Tsum Nayem Yor 1944 - Happy New Year 1944
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsum Nayem Yor 1944 - Happy New Year 1944
Last played on
Lloqlla (Spirit of Rushing Water)
Matias Recharte, New Canadian Global Music Orchestra & David Buchbinder
Lloqlla (Spirit of Rushing Water)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lloqlla (Spirit of Rushing Water)
Composer
Orchestra
Lahzeye Sokut (Moments of Silence)
Padideh Ahrarnejad, Padideh Ahrarnejad, New Canadian Global Music Orchestra & David Buchbinder
Lahzeye Sokut (Moments of Silence)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lahzeye Sokut (Moments of Silence)
Composer
Performer
Orchestra
Hymn to Freedom
Oscar Peterson
Hymn to Freedom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Hymn to Freedom
Orchestra
Back to artist