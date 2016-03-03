Emma Dean
Emma Kate Dean is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Brisbane, Queensland. She has performed in solo shows and her Emma Dean Band as well as with the Kate Miller-Heidke Band (2003–2006). The Emma Dean Band was formed in 2005 with Emma's brother, Tony Dean on drums, Dane Pollock on guitar, John Turnbull on bass guitar and Rachel Meredith on cello.
Dean is a graduate of the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.
