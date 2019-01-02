Michael KiwanukaBorn 3 May 1987
Michael Kiwanuka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4vf.jpg
1987-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11f570ff-44d9-4e9c-8812-e6d56103c5c1
Michael Kiwanuka Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Samuel Kiwanuka (born 3 May 1987) is an English soul musician and songwriter who is signed to Polydor Records. He has been compared to Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Bill Withers, Randy Newman, Terry Callier, and Otis Redding, as well as Van Morrison and the Temptations. In January 2012, he won the BBC's Sound of 2012 poll.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Kiwanuka Performances & Interviews
- Wendy & Lisa, Prince and the importance of sidemen/womenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zx77s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zx77s.jpg2018-03-02T15:36:00.000ZMichael Kiwanuka reflects on why even solo artists need someone to bounce off.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05zx53t
Wendy & Lisa, Prince and the importance of sidemen/women
- How varied are your musical tastes?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-28T14:21:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05zn0vl
How varied are your musical tastes?
- "When its about to break, it sounds the best." Michael Kiwanuka celebrates Sly and the Family Stonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05psjwh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05psjwh.jpg2017-12-01T16:04:00.000ZMichael Kiwanuka on Sly and the Family Stone's album There’s a Riot Going On.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05psg8b
"When its about to break, it sounds the best." Michael Kiwanuka celebrates Sly and the Family Stone
- 'They were out there but vulnerable' - Michael Kiwanuka chats to Lauren about Marvin Gaye, Funkadelic and other influenceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049trzm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049trzm.jpg2016-10-03T11:41:00.000ZMichael catches up with Lauren ahead of his 6 Music Live performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049ts0q
'They were out there but vulnerable' - Michael Kiwanuka chats to Lauren about Marvin Gaye, Funkadelic and other influences
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- Michael Kiwanuka - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk9sl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zk9sl.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZMichael Kiwanuka salutes the final day of Glastonbury with rich, deep and moving soul.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkzng
Michael Kiwanuka - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- 'I definitely lost a lot of confidence' - Michael Kiwanuka escapes being stuck in a ruthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041w1h0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041w1h0.jpg2016-07-18T14:29:00.000ZMichael Kiwanuka explains how his confidence took a hit between his first and second albums when he found himself stuck creatively.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041w0vw
'I definitely lost a lot of confidence' - Michael Kiwanuka escapes being stuck in a rut
- Michael Kiwanuka: How I Found My Voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yndbs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03yndbs.jpg2016-06-18T07:30:00.000ZSoul singer Michael Kiwanuka opens up about the moment he discovered his voice and stopped trying to sound like his musical heroes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ynf2g
Michael Kiwanuka: How I Found My Voice
- ‘This new album has got an old school soul sound’ – Michael Kiwanuka’s new directionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q3152.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q3152.jpg2016-04-05T10:39:00.000ZThe album has been 4 years in the making, and we couldn’t be more excited that he is back.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q317v
‘This new album has got an old school soul sound’ – Michael Kiwanuka’s new direction
- Michael Kiwanuka chats to Twin & Yashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pdg8j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pdg8j.jpg2016-03-29T13:27:00.000ZFormer BBC Sound Of winner Michael Kiwanuka chats to Twin & Yas about his new album, living near Phil Mitchell and breaking stereotypes as a black artist who plays guitar music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pdgvl
Michael Kiwanuka chats to Twin & Yas
Michael Kiwanuka Tracks
Sort by
I'll Get Along
Michael Kiwanuka
I'll Get Along
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv3sg.jpglink
I'll Get Along
Last played on
I'm Getting Ready
Michael Kiwanuka
I'm Getting Ready
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwcm0.jpglink
I'm Getting Ready
Last played on
Black Man In A White World
Michael Kiwanuka
Black Man In A White World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6yv8.jpglink
Black Man In A White World
Last played on
Cold Little Heart
Michael Kiwanuka
Cold Little Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s67nt.jpglink
Cold Little Heart
Last played on
Bones
Michael Kiwanuka
Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btfy3.jpglink
Bones
Last played on
Tell Me a Tale
Michael Kiwanuka
Tell Me a Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Tell Me a Tale
Last played on
Silent Night
Michael Kiwanuka
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Always Waiting
Michael Kiwanuka
Always Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Always Waiting
Last played on
Rest
Michael Kiwanuka
Rest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Rest
Last played on
Black Man In A White World (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2016)
Michael Kiwanuka
Black Man In A White World (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Home Again
Michael Kiwanuka
Home Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw2gt.jpglink
Home Again
Last played on
One More Night
Michael Kiwanuka
One More Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6ytz.jpglink
One More Night
Last played on
Love & Hate
Michael Kiwanuka
Love & Hate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6yt1.jpglink
Love & Hate
Last played on
Love & Hate (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2016)
Michael Kiwanuka
Love & Hate (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Worry Walks Beside Me
Michael Kiwanuka
Worry Walks Beside Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Rule The World
Michael Kiwanuka
Rule The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vf.jpglink
Rule The World
Last played on
You've Got Nothing To Lose
Michael Kiwanuka
You've Got Nothing To Lose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01svqhp.jpglink
You've Got Nothing To Lose
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Mercury Prize: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emjj5v
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2016-09-15T13:53:19
15
Sep
2016
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ajq6gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T13:53:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zk9sh.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
15:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/ar4bj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T13:53:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c3zlt.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/afp38g
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T13:53:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v6m2x.jpg
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
Live Lounge: Michael Kiwanuka
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eczp5v
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-03-12T13:53:19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hw8w.jpg
12
Mar
2012
Live Lounge: Michael Kiwanuka
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Michael Kiwanuka Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Benjamin Clementine - Condolence
-
Benjamin Clementine - One Awkward Fish
-
Benjamin Clementine - God Save The Jungle
-
Benjamin Clementine - Adios
-
Benjamin Clementine - Cornerstone
-
Benjamin Clementine - Jupiter
-
Benjamin Clementine: “I felt very lonely”
-
Benjamin Clementine's emotionally charged performance of Gone
-
Do we still need gender specific awards?
-
Lianne La Havas
Back to artist