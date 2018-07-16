Robert PopwellBorn 29 December 1950. Died 27 November 2017
Robert Popwell
1950-12-29
Robert Popwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee "Pops" Popwell (December 29, 1950 – November 27, 2017) was an American jazz-funk bass guitarist.
Robert Popwell Tracks
I Don't Care Anymore
