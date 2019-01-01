Summer CemBorn 11 April 1983
Summer Cem
1983-04-11
Summer Cem Biography (Wikipedia)
Cem Toraman (born 11 April 1983), better known as Summer Cem, is a German rapper of Turkish descent. He became known mainly through frequent collaborations particularly with KC Rebell and many others. He has had 6 albums with two topping the German Albums Chart, solo album Cemesis in 2016 and joint album Maximum with KC Rebell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
