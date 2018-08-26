Giovanni PicchiBorn 1571. Died 17 May 1643
Giovanni Picchi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1571
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11f3bbd6-5c82-471d-af15-9f14531c3af6
Giovanni Picchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Picchi (1571 or 1572 – 17 May 1643) was an Italian composer, organist, lutenist, and harpsichordist of the early Baroque era. He was a late follower of the Venetian School, and was influential in the development and differentiation of instrumental forms which were just beginning to appear, such as the sonata and the ensemble canzona; in addition he was the only Venetian of his time to write dance music for harpsichord.
Giovanni Picchi Tracks
Ballo Ongaro / Paduana ditta la Ongara / Galliarda
Canzon à 2 No 9 (Canzoni da sonar)
3 Ballos - Ballo alla Polacca; Ballo Ongaro; Ballo ditto il Pichi
Canzon No 19 in eight parts
Ballo alla polacha for harpsichord ["Intavolatura di balli d'arpicordo", 1621]
Ballo Ongaroi; Il suo balletto
Toccata
Canzon No 19 a 8
Balletto arpicordo solo
Sonata No.14 a 6
Canzon No. 17 a 8 [transposed down a 4th]
