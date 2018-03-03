GenerationalsFormed 2008
Generationals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11f34bce-298f-4527-a5eb-28cafee71c4f
Generationals Biography (Wikipedia)
Generationals is an American new wave duo formed in New Orleans, Louisiana. The duo, consisting of Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer, released their debut album, Con Law, in July 2009. An EP, Trust, followed in November 2010. Their second full-length album, Actor-Caster was released on March 29, 2011. The band's third album, Heza, was released April 2, 2013 (their debut for Polyvinyl Records).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Generationals Tracks
Sort by
Yours Forever
Generationals
Yours Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yours Forever
Last played on
Spinoza
Generationals
Spinoza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spinoza
Last played on
When They Fight They Fight
Generationals
When They Fight They Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When They Fight They Fight
Last played on
Generationals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist