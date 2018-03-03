Generationals is an American new wave duo formed in New Orleans, Louisiana. The duo, consisting of Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer, released their debut album, Con Law, in July 2009. An EP, Trust, followed in November 2010. Their second full-length album, Actor-Caster was released on March 29, 2011. The band's third album, Heza, was released April 2, 2013 (their debut for Polyvinyl Records).