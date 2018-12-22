International Teachers of PopFormed 2018
International Teachers of Pop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2018
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11eec55f-0edd-49b2-a120-720cbe35e7f1
Tracks
Sort by
After Dark
International Teachers of Pop
After Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Dark
Last played on
Time For The Seasons (6 Music session 090518)
International Teachers of Pop
Time For The Seasons (6 Music session 090518)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Age Of The Train
International Teachers of Pop
Age Of The Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Age Of The Train
Last played on
Another Brick In The Wall
International Teachers of Pop
Another Brick In The Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Brick In The Wall
Last played on
After Dark (6 Music session 090518)
International Teachers of Pop
After Dark (6 Music session 090518)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Dark (6 Music session 090518)
Last played on
Time For The Seasons - Riley Session 090518
International Teachers of Pop
Time For The Seasons - Riley Session 090518
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time For The Seasons - Riley Session 090518
Last played on
Age Of The Train (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
International Teachers of Pop
Age Of The Train (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Repeat (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
International Teachers of Pop
On Repeat (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Repeat (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
After Dark (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
International Teachers of Pop
After Dark (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Dark (6 MUSIC SESSION 09/05/2018)
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
International Teachers of Pop, Beija Flo and Sister Wives
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
16
Feb
2019
International Teachers of Pop, WomenSaid
Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
17
Feb
2019
International Teachers of Pop
Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh, UK
18
Feb
2019
International Teachers of Pop
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
19
Feb
2019
International Teachers of Pop, All Girls Arson Club and Joey Mojito's Them Sardines
Hey! @ Yes (the Pink Room), Manchester, UK
Back to artist