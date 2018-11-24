Tucker ZimmermanBorn 12 February 1941
Tucker Zimmerman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11edf8b3-f37e-48a9-8166-1c1f91148917
Tucker Zimmerman Tracks
Sort by
(It All Depends Upon) The Pleasure Man (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
Tucker Zimmerman
(It All Depends Upon) The Pleasure Man (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching Heroes Come And Go (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
Tucker Zimmerman
Watching Heroes Come And Go (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face That Hasn't Sold Out (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
Tucker Zimmerman
Face That Hasn't Sold Out (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl Who Cried My Tears (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
Tucker Zimmerman
The Girl Who Cried My Tears (Radio 1 Session, 18 Dec 1972)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Red Wind
Tucker Zimmerman
The Red Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Red Wind
Last played on
Another Normal Day
Tucker Zimmerman
Another Normal Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Normal Day
Last played on
Back to artist