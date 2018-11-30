DeerhoofFormed March 1994
Deerhoof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmr4.jpg
1994-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11eabe0c-2638-4808-92f9-1dbd9c453429
Deerhoof Biography (Wikipedia)
Deerhoof is an American independent music group formed in San Francisco in 1994. It currently consists of founding drummer Greg Saunier, bassist and singer Satomi Matsuzaki, and guitarists John Dieterich and Ed Rodriguez. Initially performing improvised noise punk, Deerhoof became widely renowned and influential in the 2000s through self-produced creative output combining "noise, sugary [pop] melodies, and an experimental spirit into utterly distinctive music". They have released 14 studio albums since 1997; their latest album Mountain Moves was released in September 2017.
Midnight The Stars And You
+81
Meltdown Upshot - Ready
+81 (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2008)
Buck & Judy 01/12/2008
Fresh Born BBC Session 01/12/2008
Believe E.S.P.
Milk Man
Desapareceré (Radio 1 Session, 1 Apr 2004)
Byun (Radio 1 Session, 1 Apr 2004)
Paradise Girls
Come Down Here And Say That
I Will Spite Survive (feat. Jenn Wasner)
Super Duper Rescue Heads!
The Tears of Music and Love
Fresh Born (6 Music Session, 01 Dec 2008)
Buck And Judy (6 Music Session, 01 Dec 2008)
+81 (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2008)
Come Down Here & Say That (feat. Laetitier Sadier)
Palace Of The Governors
Con Sordino
Your Dystopic Creation Doesn't Fear You (feat. Awkwafina)
Come Down Here and Say That
Buck And Judy
Fresh Born
Risk Free
The Devil and His Anarchic Surrealist Retinue
