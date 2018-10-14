Kendall Payne is a singer-songwriter recording artist who was born in Santa Monica, California and raised in nearby Malibu. When she was a teenager, Payne signed a recording contract with Capitol Records, which released her first album, Jordan's Sister, in 1999. Her second album, Grown, was executive produced by her friend Zachary Levi and released independently in 2004. Over the next five years, Payne released four more albums independently. She spent two years on the Lilith Fair tour with Sarah McLachlan and has also toured with Dido, Ron Sexsmith, Third Day, Switchfoot, and Delirious?. From 2014 to 2018 she served as the Senior Director of Contemporary Worship at Bel Air Church (also known as Bel Air Presbyterian Church).