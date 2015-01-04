Lawrence HolofcenerBorn 23 February 1926. Died 4 March 2017
1926-02-23
Lawrence Holofcener (February 23, 1926 – March 4, 2017) was an American-British sculptor, poet, lyricist, playwright, novelist, actor and director. He held British and American dual nationality. As a singer and songwriter he was better known as Larry Holofcener. He died in March 2017 at the age of 91. As a tribute to his transatlantic love affair with England, his obituary was also published by UK's The Daily Telegraph.
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
