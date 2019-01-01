Big FishSwedish folk-punk. Formed November 1988
Big Fish Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Fish was a Swedish experimental rock music group with influences from industrial music, punk, jazz, blues, metal and folk music, adding up to a unique sound.
One of their songs, "Den Blinde Rasisten" (eng. "The Blind Racist"), is based on a poem by Hans Alfredsson. "Den Blinde Rasisten" gained a lot of popularity for its lyrics, which tell the story of a blind boy who grows up to be a racist. He then undergoes a surgical procedure that restores his sight. A glance in the mirror and the man falls dead of a heart attack. The glance had taught him that "he himself was a nigger".
