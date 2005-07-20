El ChocolateBorn 4 May 1930. Died 20 July 2005
El Chocolate (Antonio Núñez Montoya, 4 May 1930 – 19 June 2005) was a Flamenco singer from Seville. He was one of the stars of Carlos Saura's film Flamenco.
