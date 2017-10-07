Louis KentnerBorn 19 July 1905. Died 27 September 1987
Louis Kentner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11dc3368-1f27-4ec1-a862-23f274b38d5f
Louis Kentner Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Kentner (19 July 1905 – 23 September 1987) was a Hungarian, later British, pianist who excelled in the works of Chopin and Liszt, as well as the Hungarian repertoire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis Kentner Tracks
Sort by
5 Hungarian Folksongs
Franz Liszt
5 Hungarian Folksongs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
5 Hungarian Folksongs
Last played on
Sonata for violin and piano no. 3 (BWV. 1016) in E major, 3rd mvt
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata for violin and piano no. 3 (BWV. 1016) in E major, 3rd mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata for violin and piano no. 3 (BWV. 1016) in E major, 3rd mvt
Last played on
Epic Song in F sharp minor (Transcendental Studies, Op 11)
Louis Kentner
Epic Song in F sharp minor (Transcendental Studies, Op 11)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Epic Song in F sharp minor (Transcendental Studies, Op 11)
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1963-08-12T13:52:45
12
Aug
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewnp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-11T13:52:45
11
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efrhzc
Royal Albert Hall
1955-08-25T13:52:45
25
Aug
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e999mb
Royal Albert Hall
1955-07-28T13:52:45
28
Jul
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq66v2
Royal Albert Hall
1954-07-30T13:52:45
30
Jul
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Louis Kentner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist