Marin Mazzie Born 9 October 1960. Died 13 September 2018
Marin Mazzie
1960-10-09
Marin Mazzie Biography
Marin Joy Mazzie (October 9, 1960 – September 13, 2018) was an American actress and singer known for her work in musical theater.
Mazzie was a three-time Tony Award nominee, for her performances as Clara in Passion (1994), Mother in Ragtime (1998), and Lilli Vanessi/Katherine in Kiss Me, Kate (2000). For her work in Kiss Me, Kate, Mazzie was also nominated for the Drama Desk Award and Olivier Award, and won the Outer Critics Circle Award.
In addition to appearing in many musical stage productions, Mazzie also performed in concert with her husband, Jason Danieley.
Marin Mazzie Tracks
I Am Loved, from Out of this world
Cole Porter
I Am Loved, from Out of this world
I Am Loved, from Out of this world
Use Your Imagination, from Out of this world
Cole Porter
Use Your Imagination, from Out of this world
Use Your Imagination, from Out of this world
So In Love
Marin Mazzie
So In Love
So In Love
So In Love from the Broadway cast recording of Kiss Me, Kate
Marin Mazzie
So In Love from the Broadway cast recording of Kiss Me, Kate
Happiness
Marin Mazzie
Happiness
Happiness
