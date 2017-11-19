Hans KellerBritish musician and musicologist. Born 11 March 1919. Died 6 November 1985
Hans Keller Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans (Heinrich) Keller (11 March 1919 – 6 November 1985) was an Austrian-born British musician and writer who made significant contributions to musicology and music criticism, as well as being a commentator on such disparate fields as psychoanalysis and football. In the late 1950s he invented the method of "wordless functional analysis", in which a musical composition is analysed in musical sound alone, without any words being heard or read.
