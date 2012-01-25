Dog Faced HermansFormed 1986. Disbanded 1995
Dog Faced Hermans
1986
Dog Faced Hermans Biography (Wikipedia)
Dog Faced Hermans were a post-punk band that formed in Scotland in the mid 1980s and remained active through the mid 1990s. They emerged from the UK anarcho-punk scene with a guitar/bass/drums line-up, but also incorporated trumpet and other instruments not commonly found in punk music at that time. Their composition style incorporated many genres of music outside of rock, including folk, jazz, ambient and noise music with often unorthodox instrumentation.
Dog Faced Hermans Tracks
Keep Your Laws Off My Body
Dog Faced Hermans
Keep Your Laws Off My Body
Keep Your Laws Off My Body
Hear The Dogs
Dog Faced Hermans
Hear The Dogs
Hear The Dogs
El Doggo Speaks
Dog Faced Hermans
El Doggo Speaks
El Doggo Speaks
Balloon Girl
Dog Faced Hermans
Balloon Girl
Balloon Girl
Malcolm Rifkind's Privy
Dog Faced Hermans
Malcolm Rifkind's Privy
Malcolm Rifkind's Privy
Shore Up The Enemy
Dog Faced Hermans
Shore Up The Enemy
Shore Up The Enemy
Dog Faced Hermans Links
