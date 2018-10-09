Roy J. Bittan, born in Rockaway Beach, New York, is an American keyboardist and pianist, best known as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, which he joined on August 23, 1974. Bittan, nicknamed The Professor, plays the piano, organ, accordion and synthesizers. Bittan was inducted as a member of the E Street Band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014.

Aside from his membership in Springsteen's band, Bittan has played on albums as a session musician, primarily for singer-songwriters and rock and pop artists, including Jon Bon Jovi, David Bowie, Jackson Browne, Tracy Chapman, Chicago, Catie Curtis, Dire Straits, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Ian Hunter, Meat Loaf, Stevie Nicks, Bob Seger, Celine Dion, Nelly Furtado, Patty Smyth, Jim Steinman and Bonnie Tyler.