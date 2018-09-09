Milton DeLuggBorn 2 December 1918. Died 6 April 2015
Milton DeLugg
1918-12-02
Milton DeLugg Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Delugg (December 2, 1918 – April 6, 2015), born in Los Angeles, was an American musician, composer and arranger.
Orange Coloured Sky
Milton DeLugg
Orange Coloured Sky
Orange Coloured Sky
Last played on
Hooray For Santy Claus
Milton DeLugg
Hooray For Santy Claus
Hooray For Santy Claus
Performer
Last played on
Orange Colored Sky (Proms 2017)
Milton DeLugg
Orange Colored Sky (Proms 2017)
Orange Colored Sky (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Fugue for Tinhorns from Guys and Dolls
Last played on
