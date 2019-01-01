Jimmy HaslipBorn 31 December 1952
James Robert Haslip (born December 31, 1951) is an American bass guitarist who was a founding former member of the jazz fusion group the Yellowjackets. He was also an early user of the five-string electric bass.
