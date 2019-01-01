Star Anna (Star Anna Constantia Krogstie Bamford) is an American singer and guitarist from Ellensburg, Washington who plays Americana and alt-country. Duff McKagan wrote of her singing, "She is the real deal. There is a pain in her voice that comes from somewhere deep, a place I dare not ask where it comes from." Seattle Times columnist Nicole Brodeur described her as having "a voice full of bluster that will slam the door behind you, then find itself alone to take in the loneliness, the quiet, the beauty."

Her band, Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs, includes Justin Davis (guitar), Keith Ash (bass), and Travis Yost (drums); since summer 2010, the band has also included Ty Bailie on keyboards. Davis replaced original guitarist Corey Dosch, who left the band to pursue his Ph.D.; Ash replaced earlier bassist Frank Johnson.