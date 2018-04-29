Luther AllisonBorn 17 August 1939. Died 12 August 1997
Luther Allison
Luther Allison Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Allison (August 17, 1939 – August 12, 1997) was an American blues guitarist. He was born in Widener, Arkansas, and moved with his family to Chicago in 1951. He taught himself guitar and began listening to blues extensively. Three years later he began hanging around outside blues nightclubs with the hopes of being invited to perform. He played with Howlin' Wolf's band and backed James Cotton.
Luther Allison Tracks
Sweet Home Chicago
Watching You
Bloomington Closing
You Can't Always Get What You Want
All The King's Horses
Into My Life
Down South
Will It Ever Change
Living In The House Of The Blues
MIDNIGHT CREEPER
Give Me Back My Wig
You Can, You Can
Memories
