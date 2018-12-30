Heather MylesAmerican country singer and songwriter. Born 31 July 1962
Heather Myles
1962-07-31
Heather Myles Biography (Wikipedia)
Heather Myles (born July 31, 1962) is a country music singer. Her honky tonk singing is in the Bakersfield sound-style and has been likened by many to that of Dwight Yoakam. She has had her songs featured in a major feature film.
Heather Myles Tracks
Playin' Every Honky Tonk in Town
Playin' Every Honky Tonk in Town
Walk On By
Walk On By
In the Wind
In the Wind
Broke and Broken Hearted
Broke and Broken Hearted
When Did You Stop Loving Me
When Did You Stop Loving Me
Sweet Little Dangerous
Sweet Little Dangerous
Nashville's Gone Hollywood
Nashville's Gone Hollywood
Who Did You Call Darlin'
Who Did You Call Darlin'
Mr Lonesome
Mr Lonesome
Pretty Poison
Pretty Poison
The Love You Left Behind
The Love You Left Behind
True Love
True Love
Why Im Walking
Why Im Walking
One Good Reason Why
One Good Reason Why
Youre Gonna Love Me One Day
Youre Gonna Love Me One Day
One Man Woman Again
One Man Woman Again
Mama's A Star
Mama's A Star
Just Like Old Times
Just Like Old Times
Rum and Rodeo
Rum and Rodeo
Just Leave Me Alone
Just Leave Me Alone
Big Cars
Big Cars
When The Tingle Becomes A Thrill
Smokin', Drinkin', Dancin' Again
Smokin', Drinkin', Dancin' Again
Sweet Talk and Good Lies
Sweet Talk and Good Lies
