David MylesCanadian folk artist. Born 12 May 1981
David Myles
1981-05-12
David Myles Biography (Wikipedia)
David Myles (born May 12, 1981) is a Canadian songwriter/performer/recording artist originally from Fredericton, New Brunswick. Myles lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. His music has often been labeled folk jazz, although he prefers simply to call it "roots" music. An independent artist who self-releases his albums, Myles has been able to gain an increasingly large audience, in part because of his active touring schedule and in part because of his cross-genre musical collaborations, which include a single made with the rapper Classified that became the biggest-selling rap single in the history of Canadian music.
Myles is married to CBC radio producer Nina Corfu. They have two young daughters.
David Myles Tracks
Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo
David Myles
Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo
Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo
Cry, Cry, Cry
David Myles
Cry, Cry, Cry
Cry, Cry, Cry
I Don't Want To Know
David Myles
I Don't Want To Know
I Don't Want To Know
