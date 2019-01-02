Christophe CoinBorn 26 January 1958
Christophe Coin
1958-01-26
Christophe Coin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Coin (born 26 January 1958) is a French cellist, viola da gamba player and conductor active in the field of historically informed performance. He is the cellist of the Quatuor Mosaïques and is the director of the Ensemble Baroque de Limoges.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christophe Coin Tracks
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Joseph Haydn
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Notturno in F major, H II 26
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Choir
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 419
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 419
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 419
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
François Couperin
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
Ariane consolée par Bacchus
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
Antonio Vivaldi
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
Cello Concerto in A minor, RV 418
Concerto in C major for violin and 2 cellos, RV 561
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C major for violin and 2 cellos, RV 561
Concerto in C major for violin and 2 cellos, RV 561
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (Cantata No 180)
Choir
Quartet in G major (K.387)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet in G major (K.387)
Quartet in G major (K.387)
Concerto in D major for 2 violins and 2 cellos, RV 564
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in D major for 2 violins and 2 cellos, RV 564
Concerto in D major for 2 violins and 2 cellos, RV 564
Concerto in G minor for 2 cellos, RV 531
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G minor for 2 cellos, RV 531
Concerto in G minor for 2 cellos, RV 531
Pièces De Viole - 2eme Suite - Chaconne. La Buisson
Antoine Forqueray, Jordi Savall, Christophe Coin & Ton Koopman
Pièces De Viole - 2eme Suite - Chaconne. La Buisson
Pièces De Viole - 2eme Suite - Chaconne. La Buisson
Composer
Notturno
Alfredo Piatti
Notturno
Notturno
Cello Suite No 1 (Sarabande)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No 1 (Sarabande)
Cello Suite No 1 (Sarabande)
Etude
Jean-Louis Duport
Etude
Etude
Praeludium
Bernhard Romberg
Praeludium
Praeludium
Sonata in three parts No 10 in A major
Henry Purcell
Sonata in three parts No 10 in A major
Sonata in three parts No 10 in A major
Concerto in C for cello, strings and basso continuo, RV 398
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C for cello, strings and basso continuo, RV 398
Concerto in C for cello, strings and basso continuo, RV 398
Concerto in F for violin, cello, string and basso continuo, RV 544
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in F for violin, cello, string and basso continuo, RV 544
Concerto in F for violin, cello, string and basso continuo, RV 544
Non pavento io di te (Op. 6)
Barbara Strozzi
Non pavento io di te (Op. 6)
Non pavento io di te (Op. 6)
Concert No. 12 In A Major (A 2 Violes Ou Autres Instrumens A L'Unisson) With Bc
François Couperin
Concert No. 12 In A Major (A 2 Violes Ou Autres Instrumens A L'Unisson) With Bc
Concert No. 12 In A Major (A 2 Violes Ou Autres Instrumens A L'Unisson) With Bc
Premiere sonate a deux violes, Op.10
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier
Premiere sonate a deux violes, Op.10
Premiere sonate a deux violes, Op.10
Concert No. 51 (La Rougeville) For 2 Viole Da Gamba ['67 Concerts A Deux Violes
Jean de Sainte-Colombe
Concert No. 51 (La Rougeville) For 2 Viole Da Gamba ['67 Concerts A Deux Violes
Concert No. 51 (La Rougeville) For 2 Viole Da Gamba ['67 Concerts A Deux Violes
Almaine - Coranto - Galliard
Alfonso Ferrabosco
Almaine - Coranto - Galliard
Almaine - Coranto - Galliard
Duo in G major For 2 Bass Viols
Christopher Simpson
Duo in G major For 2 Bass Viols
Duo in G major For 2 Bass Viols
Duos in C - H.130 For 2 Bass Viols
Matthew Locke
Duos in C - H.130 For 2 Bass Viols
Duos in C - H.130 For 2 Bass Viols
L'astratto
Barbara Strozzi
L'astratto
L'astratto
Lamento: Appresso a i molli argenti
Barbara Strozzi
Lamento: Appresso a i molli argenti
Lamento: Appresso a i molli argenti
Lamento: Su'l Rodano severo
Barbara Strozzi
Lamento: Su'l Rodano severo
Lamento: Su'l Rodano severo
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV.406
Christophe Coin
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV.406
Cello Concerto in D minor, RV.406
Gigue (Suite in D minor)
Marin Marais
Gigue (Suite in D minor)
Gigue (Suite in D minor)
Piano Trio in B flat major, H XV 20
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in B flat major, H XV 20
Piano Trio in B flat major, H XV 20
Notturno no. 2 in F major H.2.26
Joseph Haydn
Notturno no. 2 in F major H.2.26
Notturno no. 2 in F major H.2.26
Ensemble
Cello Concerto in D major, H VIIb 2
Christophe Coin
Cello Concerto in D major, H VIIb 2
Cello Concerto in D major, H VIIb 2
Sonata in three parts No 7 in E minor
Christophe Coin
Sonata in three parts No 7 in E minor
Sonata in three parts No 7 in E minor
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Coro Capilla Penaflorida, José de Nebra, Ensemble Baroque de Limoges & Christophe Coin
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Viento es la dicha de amor, 'Wind is the Happiness of Love' : Act 2
Performer
