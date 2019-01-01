Saint-PreuxBorn 1950
Saint-Preux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11c29524-807b-4704-a8a1-caa156b62b66
Saint-Preux Biography (Wikipedia)
Saint-Preux (born 1950) is a French composer of contemporary classical music which also combines elements from popular music and electronic music. His real name is Christian Saint-Preux Langlade.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saint-Preux Tracks
Sort by
Andante For Trumpet
Saint-Preux
Andante For Trumpet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andante For Trumpet
Last played on
Saint-Preux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist