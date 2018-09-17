PoloLeeds Alternative Pop (UK). Formed 15 April 2014
Polo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06clcgz.jpg
2014-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11be288d-73bd-4e2d-85e0-acd88b826c61
Polo Tracks
Sort by
Louder Than Words
Polo
Louder Than Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Louder Than Words
Last played on
Louder Than Words (Live at Sage Gateshead)
Polo
Louder Than Words (Live at Sage Gateshead)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Different View (Live at Sage Gateshead)
Polo
Different View (Live at Sage Gateshead)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Louder Than Words (LIVE at The Great Exhibition of the North)
Polo
Louder Than Words (LIVE at The Great Exhibition of the North)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Zeitgeist
Polo
Zeitgeist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Zeitgeist
Last played on
Gold Horizons
Polo
Gold Horizons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clch9.jpglink
Gold Horizons
Last played on
Visions of Fortune
Polo
Visions of Fortune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jwn8b.jpglink
Visions of Fortune
Last played on
Playlists featuring Polo
Polo Links
Back to artist