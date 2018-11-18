Babbal Rai (born 3 March 1985) is an Indian Punjabi singer, songwriter and film actor. His real birth name is Simranjeet Singh Rai. Born in Samrala, a city in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, India, He belongs to a Rai [Sikh]] Family and he graduated from DAV College, has always enjoyed a passion towards cricket.He was trained by Yograj Singh (father of Yuvraj Singh) and aspired to be a cricketer, later he moved to Melbourne where he uploaded a video called "Australian Challa" which made him a YouTube sensation. Later the adopted version of the song was released in the Bollywood movie Crook. He rose to fame from the song Nikki Jehi Jind. He also starred in the film Mr & Mrs 420, along with Jassi Gill and Binnu Dhillon