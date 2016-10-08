We Are the PhysicsFormed 2005. Disbanded May 2015
We Are the Physics
2005
We Are the Physics Biography (Wikipedia)
We Are the Physics was an indie band from Glasgow, Scotland. The band drew influences from new wave, pop, indie, and math rock, and has a "B-movie" aesthetic.
We Are the Physics Tracks
Applied Robotics (6 Music Session, 8 Sept 2012)
Napoleon Love Josephine (6 Music Session, 8 Sept 2012)
Goran Ivanedevic (6 Music Session, 8 Sept 2012)
Dildonics (6 Music Session, 8 Sept 2012)
Napoleon Loves Josephine
Firework
All My Friends Are JPEGs
Goran Ivanisevic
Junkie Buns
Dildonics
Applied Robotics
