Laura Michelle KellyBorn 4 March 1981
Laura Michelle Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/11af6dd4-4f03-4913-a1e0-c3d7d6eb61d5
Laura Michelle Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Michelle Kelly (born 4 March 1981) is an English actress and singer who is best known for playing the role of Mary Poppins in the musical of the same name and originating the role of Sylvia in Finding Neverland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Michelle Kelly Tracks
Sort by
A Spoonful Of Sugar
Laura Michelle Kelly
A Spoonful Of Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Spoonful Of Sugar
Last played on
Practically Perfect
Laura Michelle Kelly
Practically Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Practically Perfect
Last played on
Step In Time
Gavin Lee
Step In Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step In Time
Last played on
Practically Perfect
Laura Michelle Kelly
Practically Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Practically Perfect
Last played on
Whistle Down the Wind
Laura Michelle Kelly
Whistle Down the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whistle Down the Wind
Last played on
Practically Perfect
Laura Michelle Kelly
Practically Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Practically Perfect
Last played on
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Laura Michelle Kelly
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Last played on
Anything Can Happen (feat. The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company)
Laura Michelle Kelly
Anything Can Happen (feat. The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Can Happen (feat. The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company)
Last played on
Anything Can Happen
Laura Michelle Kelly
Anything Can Happen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Can Happen
Last played on
A Spoonful Of Sugar
Laura Michelle Kelly
A Spoonful Of Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Spoonful Of Sugar
Performer
Last played on
Frozen Heart
Ronan Keating
Frozen Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gzj97.jpglink
Frozen Heart
Last played on
Anyone Can Whistle: With so little to be sure of (feat. Laura Michelle Kelly, Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Anyone Can Whistle: With so little to be sure of (feat. Laura Michelle Kelly, Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Anyone Can Whistle: With so little to be sure of (feat. Laura Michelle Kelly, Stephen Sondheim & Keith Lockhart)
Follies: Montage
Maida Vale Singers, Turlough Convery, Michael Xavier, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart, Laura Michelle Kelly & Kim Criswell
Follies: Montage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follies: Montage
Performer
Company: 'Being alive'
Stephen Sondheim
Company: 'Being alive'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: 'Being alive'
Into the woods: 'On the steps of the palace'
Stephen Sondheim
Into the woods: 'On the steps of the palace'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Into the woods: 'On the steps of the palace'
Passion - 'Happiness'
Stephen Sondheim
Passion - 'Happiness'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Passion - 'Happiness'
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
Kim Criswell
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
Maria Friedman
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
Losing My Mind
Laura Michelle Kelly
Losing My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Losing My Mind
Last played on
Practically Perfect
Laura Michelle Kelly
Practically Perfect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Practically Perfect
Last played on
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Laura Michelle Kelly
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lothlorien
Laura Michelle Kelly
Lothlorien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lothlorien
Last played on
Playlists featuring Laura Michelle Kelly
Past BBC Events
Sondheim: Inside Out
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mnc8
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-10T13:52:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q92dy.jpg
10
Nov
2013
Sondheim: Inside Out
15:00
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2007: Prom 58 - An evening with Michael Ball
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enxv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-27T13:52:26
27
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 58 - An evening with Michael Ball
Royal Albert Hall
Laura Michelle Kelly Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist