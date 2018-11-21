The White StripesFormed 14 July 1997. Disbanded 2 February 2011
The White Stripes Biography (Wikipedia)
The White Stripes were an American rock duo formed in 1997 in Detroit, Michigan. The group consisted of Jack White (songwriter, vocals, guitar, piano, and mandolin) and Meg White (drums and vocals). After releasing several singles and three albums within the Detroit music scene, The White Stripes rose to prominence in 2002, as part of the garage rock revival scene. Their successful and critically acclaimed albums White Blood Cells and Elephant drew attention from a large variety of media outlets in the United States and the United Kingdom, with the single "Seven Nation Army" which used a guitar and a whammy pedal to create the iconic opening riff becoming their signature song. The band recorded two more albums, Get Behind Me Satan in 2005 and Icky Thump in 2007, and dissolved in 2011 after a lengthy hiatus from performing and recording.
The White Stripes used a low-fidelity approach to writing and recording. Their music featured a melding of garage rock and blues influences and a raw simplicity of composition, arrangement, and performance. The duo were also noted for their fashion and design aesthetic which featured a simple color scheme of red, white, and black—which was used on every album and single cover the band released—as well as the band's fascination with the number three. The band's discography consists of six studio albums, two live albums, one extended play (EP), one concert film, one tour documentary, 26 singles, and 14 music videos. Their last three albums each won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.
- White Stripes: Seven Nation Armyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fx5k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025fx5k.jpg2014-08-25T13:00:00.000ZJack White explains how the Seven Nation Army riff no longer belongs to himhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025fx6d
White Stripes: Seven Nation Army
Icky Thump
Seven Nation Army
The Denial Twist
I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself
Girl, You Have no Faith in Medicine
There's No Home for You Here
Hotel Yorba
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
Hardest Button to Button
My Doorbell
Glastonbury: 2005
Glastonbury: 2002
